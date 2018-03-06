Thousands of dead starfish wash up on UK beach

Thousands of dead starfish have been found dead washed up on beaches in Kent in the wake of extreme weather in the UK.

The footage, captured on March 4, shows an eerie blanket of dead starfish and other sea creatures covering Ramsgate beach.

The filmer writes: ''The sudden change in temperatures is thought to have been responsible for the sea creatures death.

It is not uncommon for hundreds to be washed up at a time after a storm, but these numbers have never previously been witnessed.