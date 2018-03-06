Dog Entertains Crowd at Florida Gators Game by Skipping Rope

People in the crowd at a basketball game on March 3 between the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats were kept entertained by not only the game itself but also some half-time skip rope performed by a dog.Sports journalist Ryan Young shared video of Scruffy the dog attempting to skip rope in front of a watching crowd. His first attempt didn’t go so well, but he nailed it on a second try. Young wrote, “They say no cheering on press row, but I was really rooting for Scruffy to nail the second attempt. Awesome.” Credit: Ryan Young via Storyful