McDonald's Ad Placed Directly After Obesity Cancer Warning Is Definition of Irony

An electronic billboard in London displayed a fantastic example of irony as it placed a warning for obesity causing cancer directly before an advertisement for the McDonald’s Pound Saver menu.A video shared to Twitter on March 5 by user Bozwonk shows the unfortunate pairing in all its glory. He captioned the clip “It’s a mystery,” as a poster of a 99p cheeseburger follows the health warning.The video had over 8,000 retweets at the time of writing. Credit: Bozwonk via Storyful