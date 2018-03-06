Dead starfish wash up on English beaches after arctic weather

Stunned beach-goers in England have been reacting to the sight of thousands of washed-up dead starfish in the wake of recent arctic weather conditions.

The footage, captured on March 5 by local man Keith Ross, shows dead starfish and other sea creatures covering Ramsgate Main Sands.

Ross writes: "Arctic temperatures caused a mass of dead sea life to be washed up on Ramsgate Main Sands.

"Thousands of starfish, crabs and sea urchins cover the beach. This event has been repeated all along the coastline.

"I heard about it on Twitter and Facebook and had seen some photos but it is not until you see it for yourself that you can appreciate the scale and numbers of dead sea life washed up on the beach. The locals have never seen anything like it."