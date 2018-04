A volcano in southern Japan erupted today (March 6), sending a giant plume of smoke and ash hundreds of feet into the air.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the erupting Shinmoedake volcano on Kyushu island although flights had been grounded.

The video was filmed by Twitter user myc_miyoco in Kobayashi City in Miyazaki Prefecture.

The volcano featured in the 1967 James Bond movie "You Only Live Twice."