Sports-loving Narek Hakobyan has quite the trick: the ability to perform push-ups using just his thumb and index finger as support while placing his legs close together.Narek demonstrated this unusual ability in this recent video, filmed at his home in Vanadzor, Armenia. He told Storyful that he can do as many as 600 to 1,000 push-ups in roughly three hours. Credit: Narek Hakobyan via Storyful