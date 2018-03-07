Chimpanzee From Viral Flight Video 'Doing Very Well' and Loves Tomatoes

An infant chimpanzee, whose flight away from poachers and towards a brand new life with a rescue organisation was broadcast around the world, is doing well in his new home and has a newfound love of tomatoes.Lwiro Primates shared an update video on Mussa on March 5, thanking everyone for their support of the organisation but also reminding those that fell in love with Mussa’s cheekiness how he ended up in the rescue’s care.“Every baby taken into human hands is with the death of its mother! Add to that the fact they can live to over fifty years old and become incredibly strong and you realize that even though they are cute when they are small, it’s actually a potentially dangerous animal,” wrote Lwiro Primates.Lwiro Primates hopes to eventually release Mussa back into the wild when he is older but for the time being he’s enjoying some TLC and has formed a strong bond with his carers. Credit: Lwiro Primates via Storyful