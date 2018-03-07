This Guy's Pigeon Saga Is As Insanely Entertaining As It Is Confusing

A man who had the unfortunate experience of a domestic pigeon flying into his kitchen and not leaving kept his followers on Twitter updated with every moment of the hilarious tale.Stephen Smith shared images of the pigeon as well as numerous tweets as he tried to find the pigeon’s owner, trapped the pigeon in his bathroom and visited a bird feed store that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a horror movie. The pigeon flew off at one point, after the owner had been found, but luckily flew back later to be reunited with both Smith and his actual owner. Credit: Stephen Smith via Storyful