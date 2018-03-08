Massachusetts town hit with coastal flooding after winter storm

Houses were evacuated and roads were closed in Hull, Massachusetts, after a nor’easter, called Winter Storm Riley, flooded the coastal area on March 6.

In the video, a crew attempts to unblock a headwall to drain the area before the next storm arrives and increases the flooding.

"The flooding is so bad that people evacuated, the roads have been closed since the storm and this marsh that normally has a couple small streams is now part of the ocean," the filmer wrote.

The town of Hull was hit on March 3 by a powerful storm, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain causing serious coastal flooding.