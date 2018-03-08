News

Ice Dropped 90 Meters Down Antarctica Borehole Makes Interesting Sound

Dr. Peter Neff and a few other scientists decided to do an experiment and drop a piece of ice 90 meters down a borehole on Taylor Glacier to see what would happen. They discovered that the ice made a very peculiar noise when it reached the bottom.Climate scientist Peter Neff went to Antartica with fellow scientists to study climate change through ice. He explains that the specific glacier they chose to examine has made it especially easy for them to study the ancient ice, given they do not have to drill down as far as they would in other locations. Credit: Peter Neff via Storyful

