Perth Zoo welcomed its first new giraffe calf in six years on March 7, after mother Kitoto gave birth to a female calf.Vets and zoo staff monitored the birth via CCTV camera to avoid disturbing Kitoto. The calf will meet to public “in the coming days,” according to Perth Zoo.The calf’s parents Kitoto and Armani are part of the zoo’s captive breeding program. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful