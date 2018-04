It is said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but would you be prepared to eat a meal like this?Competitive eater Isaac took on Sydney’s Biggest Breakfast Challenge at the Sangria Cafe in Parramatta. The meal itself weighed 2kg and costs costumers $29. The challenge is to finish the plate in under 20 minutes. Isaac managed to down the meal in 7 minutes and 58 seconds. Credit: Isaac H-D via Storyful