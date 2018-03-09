Cape Town families continue to collect water during the drought

Residents of Cape Town continue to collect water despite the recent postponement of Day Zero, when the mains water supply will be switched off.

Video from today (March 8) shows people queuing to collect water in plastic containers from a natural spring in Newlands, near central Cape Town.

The city has been affected by an ongoing three-year drought that has resulted in water rationing of 50 litres a day this year.

Day Zero, the day on which the main waterline taps will be switched off, has recently been postponed from April to August 27 due to water-saving measures and the arrival of seasonal rains. However this extension is predicated on rationing and consumption continuing at current rates until then.