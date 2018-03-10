Dean McDermott calls cops out of concern for Tori Spelling: Report

TMZ reports that Dean McDermott, husband of Tori Spelling, called the police out of concern for his wife on Wednesday morning. Spelling reportedly left the house and headed to a building in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units showed up. McDermott was said to be outside the building, as well, holding their son, Beau, 1. Deputies reportedly located the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum at the doctor’s office, spoke to her and determined she and their kids were okay. No further action was taken.