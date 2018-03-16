Dad Pranks Daughter With Fake High School Acceptance Letter

Matt’s 13-year-old daughter Vivian recently discovered that the school of her dreams – the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas, Texas – has an acceptance criterion of which she wasn’t aware.That is, applicants discovered to have unpaused a game of Mario Kart while their opponent is out of the room cannot be accepted to the school. Of course, the letter was a prank on Vivian courtesy of dad Matt, who accused his daughter of the above crime.Needless to say, Vivian received the real letter immediately afterwards, and some great news awaited, as seen in the video. Credit: Matt Bull via Storyful