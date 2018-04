An animal-mad couple managed to tie the knot for just $3,000 by letting their pet pooch film their wedding video – with adorable results. Dog lovers Sam and Reece Blanch, from Brisbane, Australia, married in front of 50 guests in a picturesque Airbnb in Newrybar, New South Wales, last month. The thrifty pair, both 26, are saving to set up their own animal shelter so ensured the entire event cost just $3,000 by enlisting the help of their five rescue dogs.