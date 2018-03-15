Father and Son Build Big-Boy Bed Together

Following his tradition of hand-making his children’s beds, Clint decided it was time to build a big-boy bed for his three-year-old son, Maverick.The pair spent more than 200 hours over the space of five months building and perfecting Maverick’s dream bed, until eventually it was time for the big reveal. Luckily Clint managed to capture the adorable footage of Maverick’s reaction when seeing his bed for the first time on camera. Credit: Adventures in Dadhood via Storyful