US students walkout to demand tighter gun control one month after Florida shooting

Thousands of students across the US have marched out of class this morning (March 14) to protest gun violence and demand tighter gun regulation.

Footage shows dozens of students holding signs as they gather in silence outside their school in Athens in the southern state of Georgia.

The filmer writes: "For all the 17 lives lost at Parkland High School! We protested and stood outside to show we care about the death the families had to deal with."

The walkout started at 10am ET and will continue across the country at 10am in each time zone.

The protest takes place one month after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed and another 17 were wounded.