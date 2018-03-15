Basketball Team Unveils Free-Throwing Robot With a 100% Shooting Record

Japanese basketball team Alvark Tokyo unveiled a potential secret weapon in the form of a free-throwing robot during an exhibition on February 28.Cue, a robot who has created by Toyota and perfected its skills through artificial intelligence, demonstrated its shooting ability against two human opponents — Seiya Ando and Zack Baranski — who play for Alvark. Over ten shots, Ando and Baranski made eight shots between them, while Cue achieved a perfect score.The “100 percent shooter” will be unveiled to the public on March 28 during the halftime show of an Alvark game. Credit: Alvark Tokyo via Storyful