Infant Chimpanzees Sleep Where They Drop, Cuddled Into Each Other

Two orphaned chimpanzee infants in the care of Lwiro Primates in South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, were caught in an adorable moment in a Facebook video shared on March 13.The chimpanzees had likely been playing with each other when they both felt a little bit sleepy in the sun. But instead of moving apart to find a bed for nap time, they decided to just cuddle into each other and sleep entwined instead. The video was shared by Lwiro Primates, who wrote that it was “almost bed time.” Credit: Lwiro Primates via Storyful