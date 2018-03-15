Kentucky students walk out in silence to honour Parkland shooting victims

Students walked out in solidarity to honour the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting today (March 14).

The video was shot at 10am local time at duPont Manual High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Filmer Liz Palmer, a teacher at the school, noted that she has "never seen the student body this quiet."

The students were also honouring victims of the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, on January 23.