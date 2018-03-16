Elizabeth Hurley's nephew pictured for the first time since stabbing

Elizabeth Hurley‘s 21-year-old model nephew has been seen for the first time since he was stabbed multiple times in London.

Miles Hurley appeared in a photograph posted to Instagram Wednesday, five days after the attack, posing in a white robe standing next to a friend, who was seemingly also stabbed in the attack. Miles, the son of Elizabeth’s sister, was stabbed multiple times on a street in Nine Elms, South West London at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. When police and an ambulance arrived at the scene, they discovered a 21-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. Another man, believed to be the same age, was also found suffering from stab wounds.