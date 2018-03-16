News

Kathie Lee Gifford: I reached out to Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein

Kathie Lee Gifford is not defending Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, but she is explaining why she reached out to the pair, who have both been separately accused of sexual misconduct.
“I don’t want to throw everybody on the same manure pile. Being a jerk is not the same as being a rapist. It just isn’t,” the Today show star, 64, told Andy Cohen for Sirius XM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday. “Yes, I’ve been friends with Bill for a long, long time,” she said when asked if she reached out to Cosby. “Harvey Weinstein was a friend of mine for 30 years. I called him and left a message,” added Gifford.

