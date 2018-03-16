News

Beth Stern rescued a kitten from a freezer

Actress Beth Stern and her husband, radio host Howard Stern, frequently step in to help cats in need of a home. Beth’s latest rescue involved a kitten in California. Stern works as a volunteer for the North Shore Animal League of America and fosters cats and kittens with special needs. “He looked at me and said, ‘We have to get this kitten,'” she tells PEOPLE. “I called my friends at North Shore Animal League America and they reached out to Fontana’s Animal Services.”

