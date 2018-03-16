Milwaukee Bus Driver Forms Sweet Friendship With 4-Year-Old Girl

A sweet friendship has formed between a bus driver and a little girl in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In a video posted to YouTube by the Milwaukee County Transit System, bus driver John Reed is seen giving a gift to four-year-old Sebastiana Balistreri.The video states that Reed has been driving Sebastiana and her mom for months but will soon be changing bus routes and will no longer see the mother and daughter.Text within the video notes that Reed got the gifts for the little girl as a thank you for “brightening his mornings.” Reed can be seen greeting the little girl with a big smile, giving her a card and coloring books which she happily accepts. Credit: Milwaukee County Transit System via Storyful