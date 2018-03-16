Civil Servant and Parliamentary Researcher Engaged After House of Commons Proposal

A parliamentary researcher and a civil servant became engaged on March 9, after a proposal which took place in the House of Commons chamber.Matthew Reville, a 32-year-old civil servant, got down on one knee in front of a small gathering of people to ask for Rachel Evans’ hand in marriage. Evans is a researcher for a Labour MP.“I proposed in the House of Commons because Rachel works in Parliament and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far", Reville said. “I asked Rachel to give a tour of the House to a colleague, who was actually there to film the big moment”. Credit: Matthew Reville via Storyful