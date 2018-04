In Lil Dicky’s new NSFW music video (which features explicit language) for his song “Freaky Friday” featuring Chris Brown, the reality star and model makes a surprise cameo in the last 20 seconds of the song.

After morphing into Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled, Lil Dicky transforms into Jenner in the video, which pays homage to the classic film Freaky Friday (in which a mother and daughter swap bodies for a day).