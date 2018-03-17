Ivanka called sister-in-law Vanessa Trump 'Wonder Woman' before her split with Donald Jr.

Before Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. she was the "Wonder Woman" sister-in-law Ivanka looked up to. “After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” Donald Jr. and Vanessa said in a statement obtained by People. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.” “My sister-in-law Vanessa is a machine,” Ivanka told People. “She can take all of [my children] and not even notice. ... She’s Wonder Woman to me.”