Hillary Clinton fractures her wrist in India

Hillary Clinton‘s visit to India isn’t going as smoothly as she’d probably hoped. The former secretary of state sought medical attention during her visit to the Indian city of Jodhpur on Tuesday, according to the Times of India. An unnamed doctor told the publication Clinton, 70, “was taken to the hospital in the morning where we administered [a] CT Scan and X-Ray of her hand, which showed that she had a minor fracture in her right wrist.” A spokesperson for Clinton did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.