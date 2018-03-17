Amid divorce, Donald Trump Jr. shares snuggly pic with daughter

Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of a private moment with one of his five children just hours after the news that he and his wife, Vanessa, were getting divorced. The 40-year-old businessman shared a selfie with his 3-year-old daughter Chloe Sophia on Thursday night after his wife officially filed for divorce after more than 12 years of marriage. Trump Jr. shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “No matter what is going on bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face. #bedtime#daddysgirl#cuddle.” He and Vanessa also share daughter Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, and Spencer, 5.