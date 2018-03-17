News

Man Discovers Maggots in Bags of Rice at Pennsylvania Dollar Store

A concerned citizen posted footage to Facebook of a disgusting discovery he made while visiting a dollar store in Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania, on March 10.Mark Rusnak shared a video showing maggots crawling in bags of Clover Valley rice at Dollar General to a local Facebook group. “I notified the manager but since I highly doubt any customers will be notified by them, I’ll do it. Every single bag on the shelf was contaminated,” he wrote alongside the clip.A local report states that Dollar General released the following statement:“We strive to provide safe, quality products for our customers. We are working with our vendor and store teams to investigate the concerns raised regarding Clover Valley rice and to determine the root cause of the issue. In the meantime, we have instructed the Snow Shoe store to remove the product from our shelves. We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused our customers."The video had over 3,900 likes at the time of writing. Credit: Mark Rusnak via Storyful

