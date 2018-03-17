Bride temporarily blinded by poisonous bouquet gets dream wedding do-over

One Nebraska bride took her wedding day mishap in stride. After going to pick wildflowers outside the ceremony location, so she could add them to her professional bouquet, she went temporarily blind. The flowers she picked were poisionous. Christine Jo Miller was unable to see and her makeup would not stay on due to the reaction from the poisonous flowers. After the wedding, Steve Harvey invited the couple to his show and offered them a dream wedding re-do. The couple then got married at Disney World, with Steve Harvey as the officiant. It was a dream come true wedding, complete with a horse drawn-carriage, and was able to walk down the aisle with clear eyes.