Dog Destroys Bathroom and Has Zero Remorse

Pancho, a Shih Tzu from California, clearly has his owners wrapped around his paw. Not only have they created an Instagram account in his honor, but when he decides to destroy their bathroom, they clean up after him while he looks the other way.In a video posted by @sadgalroro on March 15, the Twitter user’s boyfriend can be seen in the background cleaning up a mess while the responsible party (Pancho) looks at the camera without a care in the world.As @sadgalroro succinctly puts it, “here’s my dog not giving a f*** about making a mess in the bathroom.” Credit: @sadgalroro via Storyful