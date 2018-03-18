Snow, ice and strong winds in Cumbria

Heavy snow drifts across north-east Cumbria in strong easterly winds, creating whiteout conditions at times.

In the video, filmed today (March 17) near tiny Barras, two people feed sheep in the poor weather conditions and disappear from view in the snow blizzard, so poor is the visibility.

Writes the filmer: "Road conditions are getting worse with ice under the fresh snow which is drifting with the strong wind. This is just the start and the conditions are set to get worse over night."