"Mini Beast from the East" brings chaos to major Cumbria road

The so-called "Mini-Beast from the East" brought chaos to a major road in east Cumbria on Saturday, leaving scores of motorists stranded after several accidents.

High winds blew snow onto the A66 near North Stainmore, causing hazardous driving conditions.

One eyewitness, who also filmed this video, said that he saw "at least 12" vehicles which were "badly damaged" after collisions.

He said more than 100 vehicles were left stranded on the eastbound carriage way and had to wait three hours before eventually turning back to find a different route.

"Several trucks without a load could not get traction and two cars with towing caravans had still not moved when I left the scene after dark," he said.

"On the way home I noticed the snow barriers were down stopping anyone from going eastbound," he said.

