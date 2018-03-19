Drone video of world-famous Stourhead gardens enveloped in snow

Truly spectacular drone footage showing the renowned Stourhead gardens in the English county of Wiltshire blanketed in snow.

Writes the filmer: "This is the most beautiful of all of the great landscape gardens - an English, 18th-century take on some kind of Arcadian paradise.

"Overnight the Mini Beast from the East brought in several inches of snow created a beautiful view captured by drone. The gardens were closed to the public on foot."

The footage was captured today, as the UK's Met Office's yellow and amber warnings remained in place and icy weather hit roads, rail and air travel through parts of the UK.

+MUSIC IS ROYALTY-FREE+