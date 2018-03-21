News

Sheffield residents slide down icy road on way to work

Residents in Sheffield gingerly make their way down a hilly icy road on their way to work, by tip-toeing and sliding down it.

The video was filmed on Conduit Road in the city shortly before 9am this morning (March 19).

Writes the filmer: "People had blocked off the road at the top with cones to stop cars coming down, so people were walking in the middle of the road."

Snow and ice gripped many parts of the UK as the cold snap called the "mini beast from the east" swept in.

