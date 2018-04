Hey kids, look what mom used to do! Angelina Jolie took a few of her kids to see the newTomb Raider reboot on Sunday — nearly 15 years after the actress took on the iconic role as Lara Croft. Jolie, 42, attended an afternoon screening in Los Angeles with Zaraha, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. She was photographed entering the theater with her kids following close behind.