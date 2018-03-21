News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Spectacular aurora borealis puts on show over Scotland

A filmer created a time-lapse video of an aurora borealis as its green and purple lights danced across the night sky in Scotland on March 18.

“The phenomenon occurs when the Earth's magnetic field traps tiny particles from the sun and sends them on a collision course with molecules in the atmosphere. As a result of these repeated, tiny crashes, energy is released in the form of light,” the BBC News reported.

“I knew the statistics were looking good for the aurora borealis and the sky was clear,” the filmer said. “So I headed out to a good location before it was completely dark. I had just finished setting up my equipment when the activity started.”

“I sat and watched as this amazing light show went on in front of me,” the filmer continued. “The video was filmed at the top of Cliff Hill, which is just behind the village of Poolewe in Wester Ross, Scottish Highlands. I regularly go out to get time-lapse videos of the northern lights and on this occasion it was a spectacular show.”

Latest

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl