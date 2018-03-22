Vlogger Shows How Rare Kobe Beef Is Cooked and Served
To celebrate hitting over 26,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel vlogger David and his wife went to, according to David, the only restaurant in Canada that serves genuine Kobe beef; the rare and extremely expensive Japanese Black cattle beef.The video, filmed earlier in March, shows the chef preparing and serving the delicious-looking piece of meat to an understandably delighted David, who describes the taste and incredible range of flavors to the camera. Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful