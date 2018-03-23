Kevin Smith lost 17lbs on potato-only diet

Kevin Smith is giving a plant-based diet a try following his near-fatal heart attack on Feb. 25.

In his first Hollywood Babble-On podcast, the director, 47, revealed he’s been on a meal plan after being told by his doctors to lose 50 lbs due to the massive “widowmaker” attack.

“In nine days, I’ve lost 17 lbs,” Smith revealed, adding that he’s been following illusionist Penn Jillette’s mono diet from his book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear which recommends eating only potatoes for the first two weeks before introducing salads and vegetables (no fruits or nuts) for the next three months.