A rescued Koala named Jasmine was recently released back into the wild after being cared for by the Port Stephens Koalas sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.Upon release, Jasmine was not too keen on the tree she had been set on and went walking to find her own. “This is what happens when you have raised a princess”, explained Sue who had been looking after her at the sanctuary. Credit: Port Stephens Koalas via Storyful