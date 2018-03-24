Kaley Cuoco is excited to plan her wedding as 'a typical bride'

Between filming for The Big Bang Theory, managing her own production company and taking care of her three adorable pups, Kaley Cuoco is one busy bride-to-be.

Though the actress still has four more episodes left to shoot for season 11 of the hit sitcom, she says she’ll be entering full wedding planning mode with her fiancé Karl Cook when it wraps.

“I’m very excited to be a typical bride and start planning all the fun little nuances and things that we’re going to do,” Cuoco, 32, told PEOPLE before the The Big Bang Theory’s PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.