Gal Gadot wishes Wonder Woman a happy birthday

On Thursday, Gal Gadot shared a sweet dedication to the superhero she portrayed on the big screen. “Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday! You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules – all the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place,” the actress, 32, wrote along with posting a snippet of the original comic book. Before landing the iconic role, Gadot nearly quit acting and considered going back to law school to support her family rather than deal with more rejection in Hollywood. “Then everything changed again,” Gadot said of being cast as Wonder Woman.