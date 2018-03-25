This Dog Will Probably Take the Stairs Next Time After Getting Stuck in an Elevator

Dublin Fire Brigade had an unusual emergency to deal with on March 23, as a local from the Dundrum area of the city was stuck in an elevator at a light rail station. This, however, was a local with a difference.“We regularly get called to people trapped in lifts but last night D Watch Rathfarnham were asked to assist at a dog trapped in a lift in Dundrum,” the Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter account tweeted on March 24, adding that the poor pooch — who was soon freed — had experienced a “woof night.” Credit: Dublin Fire Brigade via Storyful