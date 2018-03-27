Passengers cheer as rowdy bucks party kicked off Vegas flight

The family of five Brits kicked off a flight to Las Vegas have argued the men didn’t deserve to be kicked off the plane. Video footage from the Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Las Vegas shows the five-man stag party being led off the flight by police after the plane diverted to Winnepeg airport in Canada. One of the men, wearing a man bag on his front and with arms pinned behind his back, shouts at one camera: "I'd give you a wave but I can't get my arms up. F*** off you f****** Scouse c***." Meanwhile, another complains to an officer, ‘There's no need for that attitude off them people is there, love? They should get arrested for that’, after fellow passengers voiced their disgust at the men.