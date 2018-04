A pair of kangaroos squared off to practice their sparring skills at an animal sanctuary on New South Wales’ south coast on March 23.Kanku and Jake, who were orphan, have been released but would return to the Wild 2 Free Kangaroo Sanctuary daily, according to Rae Harvey, who filmed this video of the pair. Credit: Rae Harvey/Wild 2 Free Kangaroo Sanctuary via Storyful