Pile of Adorable Puppies Helps Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face

A young girl with terminal cancer has been comforted by a visit from a literal pile of puppies, with photos and video shared on March 26.A litter of miniature bull terrier puppies was brought to Holly’s bedside to gently play with her, and some of the pups took the opportunity to peacefully take a nap beside her.The organisation Pile of Puppies shared images and video from the day, writing, “Pile of Puppies is here to show that grace, suffering, beauty, pain, joy and light can all come together in our last days on this planet. Puppies allow the heart to stay open even when it is breaking apart. Pile of Puppies is more than a pile of puppies….they truly are a healing salve in a time when a glimmer of light is so needed.” Credit: Pile of Puppies via Storyful