Incredible time-lapse footage shows how the Aurora Borealis develop in the sky once the sun sets.

The phenomenon, also know as the Northern Lights, is filmed from Manitoba, Canada.

The lights can be seen for almost 300 days a year in the province.

Aurora Borealis is caused when electricity-charged particles from the sun collide with gasses in the earth's atmosphere.

The resulting lights can be seen closer to the earth's poles.