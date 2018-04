An extremely cute Highland calf was searching for spruce branches while hanging out with his family on the Island of Itä-Soisalo in Finland.Oikku the calf is four months old and enjoys nothing more than rummaging around in the snow for a bite to eat. While all the other cows and calves stood back and watched Oikku, he was not fazed by the camera at all. Clearly, he’s a confident little guy. Credit: Highland Cattle of Saarela via Storyful